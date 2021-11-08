Arms factory busted in Ukhia: 3 Rohingyas held

Rapid Action Battalion claimed to have busted a firearms-making factory and arrested three firearms makers in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The detainess are identified as Baitullah, 19, Habib Ullah, 32, and Hasan, 24, residents of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp under the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, the elite force conducted a drive in the arms manufacturing factory into a deep hill in the camp and detained them with five pistols, five guns and a huge amount of arms manufacturing materials, said RAB-15 company commander Lt Col Khairul Islam.

The workshop was being used to produce guns, he said.

A case was filed with Ukhia Police Station under the Arms Act, the official added.