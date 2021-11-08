Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Monday reported 215 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

The country reported 1.28 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 16,812 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 149 while six Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,901 people and infected 15,71,228 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,35,034 after another 209 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.70 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,901 fatalities, 12,168 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,663 in Chattogram, 2,046 in Rajshahi, 3,602 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,267 in Sylhet, 1,365 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.