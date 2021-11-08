BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday announced a two-day demonstration programme in protest of the price hike of fuels and bus fare.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this at a human chain in front of Jaitiya Press Club in Dhaka.

The party’s Dhaka City South and North units jointly organized the programme protesting the recent price hike of fuels and bus fare.

Mirza Fakhrul said the party’s city units, except Dhaka, will stage demonstrations and bring out processions on November 10 while the district headquarters will observe the similar programme on November 12.

Presided over by BNP Dhaka City North convener Aman Ullah Aman, BNP Dhaka City South convener Abdus Salam, member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, BNP Dhaka City North member secretary Aminul Islam, among others, spoke.