Journalist Kajol’s trial in 3 DSA cases begins

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal has started trial of photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in three separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) after framing charges.

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal framed the charges against the journalist on Monday.

At that time, Kajol demanded justice claiming him innocent.

The tribunal fixed October 21 for the charge framing in the cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla, Hazaribagh and Kamrangir Char Police Stations. As the tribunal judge was on live, the acting Judge Md Iqbal Hossain set today for framing the charges.

Kajol went missing on March 10, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.

They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on March 10 and March 11.

After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) near the Benapole border on May 3 and produced in a Jashore court on the same day.

Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On October 19, 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

On November 24, 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.

On December 17, that year, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.

He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on December 25 last year.