Man held with 38 gold bars at Sylhet Airport

Customs Intelligence arrested a man with 38 gold bars, weighing 6kg, from Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Monday morning.

The arrestee is identified as Porendra Das, 38, son of Noresh Das, hailing from Atghar Najirabad village of Moulvibazar Sadar.

A flight of BG-248 landed the airport from Dubai around 9:00am, said Al-Amin, Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Customs Excise and VAT.

He said, the customs officials challenged Porendra as he was crossing the Green Channel of the airport. After searching his body and luggage, they found 38 pieces of gold bars from a juice making machine in a cartoon.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 3.5 crore.

The details in this regard will be disclosed at a press conference at Osmani Airport Lounge at noon.