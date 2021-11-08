Two children drown in canal in Sunamganj

Two minor children drowned in a canal at Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ema Akter, 5, daughter of UP member Babul Miah, and her cousin Arman Hossain,4, son of Ashik Nur Miah, residents of Tahirpur Sadar Union.

Tahirpur Police Station sub-inspector Md Nazmul Haque said firefighters recovered the bodies from a canal adjacent to Birnagar Haor around 3:00pm after an hour of frantic effort.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the family members without an autopsy as per their request, he added.