UK records 32,322 new cases and 57 Covid deaths

The UK has recorded 57 Covid deaths and 32,322 cases in the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Infections have fallen 18 per cent since last Monday, while deaths are up by 42 per cent.

It marks a slight rise on the 30,305 cases recorded on Sunday but a 12 per cent decrease on the 36,294 infections reported a fortnight ago.

The figures come as Boris Johnson resisted calls to implement Plan B – a package of measures designed to limit the spread of the virus in the Winter months.

Speaking on a hospital to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland on Monday, the prime minister insisted booster vaccines are the “key” to preventing a return to restrictions.

Mr Johnson said he is often presented with “different scientific advice and different scientists say different things”.

He added: “We study the data every day, we have reviews with NHS chiefs every day.”

The NHS has opened bookings for those needing a booster who are five months after their second dose so they can have a booster at the six-month point.

Meanwhile, a leading scientist advising the Government said the UK is “a long way away” from thinking about a winter lockdown.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), told Sky News: “I think that, clearly, there is a situation that, if the NHS is under severe pressure, if the number of deaths sadly starts to increase, then of course, obviously, there may be discussions around whether more restrictions need to come in.

“I would hope that, with a very successful vaccination campaign, the idea of a winter lockdown is a long way away.”