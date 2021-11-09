Apu Biswas to make viewers’ laugh on BTV comedy show ‘Rongo Club’

Popular Dhallywood actress Apu Biswas will join a comedy show ‘Rongo Club’ on BTV to make viewers’ laugh.

Apart form acting on film, the actress is also seen in various commercial advertisements.

Produced by Monirul Hasan, the shooting of the comedy magazine has been completed at BTV auditorium.

The actress will share many things of her personal life during conversation on the show.

On the work front, Apu has completed shooting of a government approved film ‘Chaya Brikho’ directed by Bandhan Biswas.

In addition, she will also be seen in director Solaiman Hossain Labu’s film ‘Prem Pritir Bondhon’.