Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 206 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

The country reported 1.18 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 17,530 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 125 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,904 people and infected 15,71,434 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,35,390 after another 356 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.71 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,904 fatalities, 12,169 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,665 in Chattogram, 2,046 in Rajshahi, 3,602 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,267 in Sylhet, 1,365 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.