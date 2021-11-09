Ex-CJ Sinha jailed for 11 yrs in graft cases

Former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha has been jailed for 11 years in graft case under two separate sections.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge’s Court-4 of pronounced the judgement on Tuesday after reading out 182-page verdict.

Sinha was given seven years imprisonment on charge of money laundering and four years for embezzling money.

In October 2018, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 4 crore borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen, Shahjahan and Niranjan, from the Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank). Later, the money was deposited to former Chief Justice SK Sinha’s bank account.

On July 10, 2019, the ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed a case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka against SK Sinha and 10 others in this regard.

On December 10 that year, Investigation Officer Md Benazir Ahmed, also ACC director, submitted chargesheet against them in the case.

On August 13, 2020, the court framed charges against them.

Justice Sinha resigned on November 11, 2017, from abroad. He is now in the USA.