Ferry Amanat Shah salvaged after 14 days

The ferry Amanat Shah, which sank in the Padma River with more than a dozen vehicles aboard near the Paturia ferry terminal in Manikganj, has been rescued after 14 days.

The ferry was rescued at noon on Tuesday and floated on the river water. Private company Genuine Enterprise of Chattogram completed the rescue work and floated it out of the water with the assistance of five barge winches.

Yar Mohammad, supervisor of barge winches, said that the rescue operation of ferry Amanat Shah has been officially started since last Friday afternoon. “The ferry that sank in the river will be officially handed over to BIWTC officials by Thursday. Now the ferry is being cleaned with water.”

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) will be informed initially about the rescue of the ferry, said BIWTC rescue team chief Fazlur Rahman.

He further said they will keep the ferry under observation for two more days before formally handed over it.

On October 27, ferry Amanat Shah capsized near Paturia’s number five ferry terminal with 14 trucks, vans and seven motorcycles on board in the morning.