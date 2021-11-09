India to resume tourist visas from Nov 15: Envoy

India will resume tourist visas for Bangladeshis from November 15, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami.

“At first, only single-entry visas will be provided and only air travel is allowed. The tourists can’t stay more than 30 days,” the envoy told media at Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura Land Port on Tuesday morning on his way to India.

The visas for traveling by road and railway will be given soon, he added.

Doraiswami also talked to journalist over several border issues.

Akhaura upazila nirbahi officer Romana Akhter and Akhaura Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman were present at that time.