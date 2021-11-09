UK Covid deaths soar to 262 as 33,117 cases are reported

Covid deaths climbed to 262 in the UK on Tuesday.

It brings the UK death toll total to 142,124.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 167,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

By comparison, there were 57 deaths reported on Monday.

Last week, deaths hit the highest daily number of fatalities since February with 293 deaths.

There were 33,117 new infections reported in the Government’s latest statistics.

A total of 50,296,294 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by November 8 which was a rise of 33,559 on the previous day, Government figures show.

Some 45,873,038 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 20,361.

A combined total of 10,580,122 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 277,578.

It comes after Sajid Javid announced Covid-19 vaccines will be compulsory for NHS staff from next year.

He said: “It’s with this in mind that we’ve chosen for the condition not to come into force until 12 weeks after parliamentary approval, allowing time for remaining colleagues to make the positive choice to protect themselves of those around them, and time for workforce planning.”

He added: “Allow me to be clear that no one in the NHS or care that is currently unvaccinated should be scapegoated, singled out or shamed. That would be totally unacceptable.

This is about supporting them to make a positive choice to protect vulnerable people, to protect their colleagues. And of course to protect themselves.”

More than 100,000 people working in the NHS in England remain unvaccinated, according to the Health Secretary.

Mr Javid told MPs: “The take-up throughout the NHS in England is 93% of the first dose, 90% of two doses, and that does leave – the latest number I have – 103,000 people in the NHS, that work for the NHS, that are unvaccinated, so not even one jab.

“It’s hard to know what portion of that number will take up the offer of vaccination.

“If we look at what has happened with social care, care homes, since that policy was announced, there was a significant fall in the equivalent number and I think we can certainly expect that here.”

Dominic Raab also weighed in on the compulsary jabs as he said it was a “difficult decision” to make over vaccines mandatory for NHS and care home staff because of potential for more staff shortages.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Well, we’ve got the contingency plans in place to do that, but you’re right to say it’s a difficult decision.

“All I’d say is if the consequence of not taking difficult decisions is that more people, particularly more people who are vulnerable either because they’re in hospital, or because they’re in a care home and elderly or with multiple conditions… I think that’s got to be the countervailing and overriding factor, we’ve got to do everything we can to protect those vulnerable, particularly elderly, people or those with multiple conditions.”