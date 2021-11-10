Bangladesh reports Two more die of Covid, another 235 infected

Bangladesh logged two more Covid-linked deaths and reported 235 fresh infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.31 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.28 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,906 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,571,669, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, one was a man and another was a woman.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,023 samples, said the DGHS.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent with the recovery of 271 more patients during the period.

On Saturday, the country saw just a single death from Covid-19 which was the lowest in nearly 18 months along with 154 cases.

So far, 3,19,63,515 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 4,91,14,462 received the first dose as of Tuesday, according to the DGHS.