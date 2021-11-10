Dhaka shares with Paris security risks from Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh has highlighted the potential security risks from the Rohingya crisis for the region and urged the international community to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Rohingya crisis, reports UNB.

The two countries underscored the need to ensure funding for the UN’s Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya in Bangladesh and enable their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar as soon as possible.

France welcomed Bangladesh’s generosity in providing shelter to the Rohingyas, who were forced to flee violence by Myanmar security forces in their home country.

France and Bangladesh noted the significant pressure caused by the Rohingya crisis on Bangladesh, particularly for communities living adjacent to the camps.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making an official visit to France from November 9.

Both countries welcomed the French Development Agency (AFD)’s long-term partnership with Bangladesh.

Through the activities of the AFD and in response to Bangladesh’s national development strategies, France is committed to continuing support for Bangladesh’s health system as well as the blue economy, energy and water sectors.

Both sides welcomed the signing of the Credit Facility Agreements on health systems strengthening and setting up a water treatment plant.

Following the COP26 in Glasgow, France and Bangladesh reaffirmed their shared determination to strengthen cooperation for the environment, the fight against climate change and the promotion of sustainable growth, as part of the overall 2030 Agenda.

France commended Bangladesh’s leadership of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and both sides agreed to work towards securing climate financing committed under the Paris Climate Agreement.

France and Bangladesh agreed to facilitate scientific and academic research through collaboration and exchange at the institutional level. France further agreed to offer specialized courses for diplomatic and military professionals of Bangladesh in relevant French institutions.

The two countries also stated their desire to promote the use of the French language in Bangladesh and the Bangla language in France, and would like to support the role of the Alliances Francaises in Dhaka and Chittagong.

Both parties are convinced that this visit will turn a new chapter in further strengthening the bilateral partnership between France and Bangladesh.