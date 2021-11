Habiganj BCL leader arrested in extortion case

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested a Bangladesh Chhatri League (BCL) leader in an extortion case in Habiganj’s Shayestaganj upazila.

On secret information, a Rab-9 team raided Driver Bazar area around 11pm yesterday and arrested Prosenjit Chandra Deb, BCL president of Shayestaganj upazila unit, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports.

Prosenjit was a fugitive accused in the case filed over extortion, Commander of Rab-9’s crime prevention company (CPC)-1 (Shayestaganj Camp) Mohammad Nahid Hasan said after confirming the arrest.