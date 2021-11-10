Sheikh Hasina invites French entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday invited French investors to come up with their ventures as their investment in Bangladesh is still modest compared to its global footprint.

“French investment in Bangladesh is still modest compared to its global footprint. I invite French investors to witness firsthand the investment opportunities in Bangladesh,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this during her meeting with the business leaders of MEDEF International, the French Business Confederation, at her place of residence in Paris.

She said the Investment Promotion Agency, BIDA – directly reporting to her office – will be happy to support French investors in every possible way.

“You may wish to find a local partner to make your entry easier. You would be well advised to build a partnership with Bangladesh in the long term,” she advised.

Hasina said she is sure that French investors will feel confident about the prospects for high returns on their investment.

“We would also welcome your constant feedback and suggestions,” she said, extending thanks to MEDEF for setting up a Bangladesh-France Business Council.

“We would encourage further bilateral engagements through institutional linkages. The MEDEF business mission to Bangladesh can be planned in connection with next year’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” Hasina said.

Referring to her Tuesday’s talks with President Macron and the French Prime Minister, Hasina said they also agreed to take the bilateral relations to a new height.

“This should be reflected in our economic partnership as well. I look forward to your active cooperation in making that happen,” she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh stands ready to welcome French business ventures to grow for both countries’ mutual benefits.