This surprising juice blend may reduce arthritis pain, experts say

If you could soothe joint pain and inflammation with an easy addition to your diet… it might be worth a try, right? A nationally recognized pharmacologist and medical researcher are highlighting an easy, homemade (and potentially tasty) formula that some may regard as a bit of a wive’s tale, but that these experts say may actually deliver some physiological benefit to arthritis pain.

Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, PhD, host The People’s Pharmacy, a podcast inspired by health content the Graedons have penned for more than 40 years. In a recent column for the Seattle Times, the Graedons responded to a question from a reader who avoids taking over-the-counter medication to relieve osteoarthritis pain because they’re on a prescription blood thinner, reports Yahoo Life.

In response, the Graedons endorsed an arthritis relief recipe the reader inquired about: Grape juice and pectin. Though the pair noted “there is no scientific study supporting” this remedy, they added: “[…W]e have heard from hundreds of readers that it can be helpful against arthritis pain.”

Possible ways to make this juice blend for arthritis pain are as follows, from the Graedons: “There are several formulas. One involves dissolving a tablespoon of liquid pectin (Certo brand) in 8 ounces of purple grape juice. That is a daily dose.

“Other people prefer to take the remedy more frequently, two or three times daily. They mix 2 teaspoons of Certo in 3 ounces of grape juice.”

Of course, it’s always advisable to speak to your healthcare professional before you try a remedy for any symptom, like arthritis pain. If you’re thinking of sampling the grape juice-pectin combo for arthritis, keep in mind that some individuals are allergic to pectin. Also, perhaps one way to select the best grape juice is to look for the one with the lowest added sugar.