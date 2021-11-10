UK records 39,329 new COVID cases, 214 more deaths

The UK faced a further 214 Covid deaths on Wednesday which were within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the UK’s deathtoll total to 142,338.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 167,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There were 39,329 new infections reported in the country.

A total of 50,336,130 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine were rolled out by November 9, a rise of 39,836 on the previous day, Government figures show.

Some 45,894,237 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 21,199.

A combined total of 10,920,416 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 340,294.

It comes after Sajid Javid defended the decision to make vaccines compulsary for NHS frontline workers.

The Health Secretary said the decision come down to “patient safety”.

He told LBC Radio: “The vast majority of NHS workers are already vaccinated and I want to, of course, thank them for that.

“They’ve done that not only to protect themselves or their colleagues, most of all I think they’ve done it to protect their patients.

“We know that people in hospital, they’re already very vulnerable and the last thing they want is to be exposed to Covid-19 when it could have been prevented, and that can be fatal for them in that condition.

“I think, ultimately, this is the right call – it is the duty of the NHS and the Government to do everything that we can to protect vulnerable people.”

More than 100,000 people working in the NHS in England remain unvaccinated, according to the Health Secretary.

It will be introduced from April next year.