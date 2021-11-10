Wedding bells for Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao

The love story of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his long-time Bengali girlfriend Patralekha Paul is straight out of a Hindi movie.

Some 10 years ago, Rajkumar saw actress Patralekha’s photo in an advertisement and decided to marry her. They later met at an event in Mumbai and fell in love.

A decade on, the two are tying the knot this week, after being in a live-in relationship.

The low-key, three-day-long wedding ceremony in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, 250km from Delhi, begins on Wednesday evening, media reports said.

“It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao, 37, and Patralekhaa, 32. They have invited only select guests from the film industry,” a unnamed source was quoted by the media as saying.

A versatile actor, Rajkumar made his Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ in 2010. After a few supporting roles in a couple of films, he made a mark in the film industry with his acting in social drama ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013.

He got the coveted National Film Award with his portrayal of the late human rights activist Shahid Azmi in biopic ‘Shahid’ in 2013. Rajkumar also acted in hits like ‘Queen’ in 2014 and ‘Trapped’ in 2016.

Among the Delhi University alumnus’ 2017 blockbuster releases were, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Newton’, both comedy movies. A year later, his film ‘Stree’ broke all his previous records in terms of revenue collection.

On the other hand, Patralekha, a Bengali born in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, made her debut with director Hansal Mehta’s film ‘CityLights’, opposite Rajkummar.