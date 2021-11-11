Actress Bidya Sinha Mim gets engaged Bidya Sinha Mim, Lux Channel I Superstar of 2007, has announced her engagement to long time partner, Soni Poddar as a banker. “Amar Ache Jol” famed actress announced the good news on her official Facebook fan page on Wednesday night. The noted actress wrote in the page, “Today is a very special day, today is the beginning of forever. A beginning of a new chapter. Finally Engaged,” Mim participated in Lux Channel I Superstar in 2007. She was the winner of the contest. She made her debut in 2008 appearing in “Amar Ache Jol” directed by Humayun Ahmed and produced by Impress Telefilm Limited. The actress’ much awaited film, “Poran”, directed by Raihan Rafi, is set to release theatrically soon.

