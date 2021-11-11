Bangladesh reports one death from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 237 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one live.

The country reported 1.21 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 19,544 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its statement.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,907 people and infected 15,71,906 so far, the statement added.

The one who died during the period was a man.

Of the fresh cases, 188 were detected from Dhaka division while the other divisions logged 49 Covid-19 infections.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent with the recovery of 231 more patients during the period.

So far, 32,259,705 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 50,151,447received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.