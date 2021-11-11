BCA 15th Awards and gala dinner was held in the prestigious Intercontinental, The O2, London on 7 November 2021

On 7 November 2021, Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) will announce the regional winners of both its Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year Awards. These highly-coveted BCA Awards was held in Intercontinental, The O2, London. Last year the Awards were disrupted due to the global pandemic.

BCA Awards are now in its 15th year, and is always an evening of high glamour, entertainment and recognition. The Award’s night will be co-hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC News Presenter and Gary Newbon, Sky Sports Presenter. The event will be attended by high-profile guests, dignitaries, Members of Parliament and the media. The night is always well-attended to celebrate BCA and the best of British curry.

This year’s Awards fall into BCA’s Diamond Anniversary, making them extra special. BCA has been representing the Bangladeshi curry industry in Britain since 1960.

All the winners who will be announced on 7 November, have faced stiff competition and been judged on different competencies from innovation, to food presentation, hygiene standards and customer service. These Awards are a celebration of the best of curry houses in the UK and represent how integral Bangladeshi restaurants are to local communities and high-streets.

Mr Munim, President, BCA says: “We are looking forward to being able to host these Awards again, it has been a tough year for everyone. These Awards are an important fixture in the curry industry and this time more than ever, they will be about prosperity and supporting the Bangladesh restaurant community.”

Mr. Mitu Choudhury, Secretary General, BCA says: “BCA Awards are the Oscars nightof the Bangladeshi curry industry, where we will announce the best Chefs and Restaurants across the UK. This will also be exciting news for diners.”

Mr Saidur Rahman Bipul, Chief Treasurer BCA says: “This year’s Awards falls in BCA’s Diamond Anniversary and we are proud to have this strong legacy, and be part of Britain’s great curry story.”

Sponsors for this year’s BCA Awards are – Cobra Beer; Kingfisher Beer; Ibco, KBOX, Square mile Insurance, Ghandi Oriental,Revolution Finance,Paytap,Oxour Energy Solution,EverArd Group,WPC,Total Food Ltd, Kansaras,Radhuni,Oiyaa,Chef Online, MR Printer,Aroma,Super Pollo, ICON College. And Charity Partner Human Relief Foundation.