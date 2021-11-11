Merina Jahan takes oath as MP

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Sirajganj-6 constituency Merina Jahan took the oath of office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Merina Jahan elected in the by-poll with the ruling Awami League’s ticket, said a press release.

Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon were present at the function.

After taking oath, Merina Jahan signed the oath book as part of traditional ceremony for the lawmakers.

The constituency fell vacant following the death of former parliament member Hasibur Rahman Shawpan on September 2.