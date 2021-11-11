No judge would dare to give verdict against govt: Fakhrul

Mentioning that the government has completely factionalized the country’s judiciary system, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said no judge will dare to give a verdict against the misdeeds of the government in future.

“The electoral and administration systems have been destroyed. The most frightening thing is the judiciary system. Now it is almost impossible to get justice. The chief justice (former chief Justice SK Sinha) has been sentenced to 11 years. It can never be desirable as said by the senior lawyers,” said Fakhrul at programme held at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity in the capital on Thursday.

BNP’s national committee for the celebration of the golden jubilee of independence arranged the programmed on the occasion of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day.”

Fakhrul further said, “Today, no judge will dare to give a verdict against the injustice of the government. Giving a verdict that the government does not want will be dangerous for them.”

The country is facing an existence crisis said, Fakhrul adding that “Now the crisis is very deep. This is the crisis of our existence which was existed before November 7, 1975.”

“Today our independence and sovereignty are in danger. Existence is endangered. We have lost everything we had.”

He said, “The present fascist government is sitting on our necks and destroying our achievements. We must be united to get rid of it.”

Convener of the national committee and BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain presided over the meeting while standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Kalyan Party Chairman Major General (Retd.) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, BNP vice chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar and organizing secretary Shama Obaid, among others, were present.