Vaccination at school level soon: Minister

The government has decided to begin Covid-19 vaccination programme at school level as early as possible, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said

“Yesterday, we decided that we will go to the school and start the immunization programme as soon as possible. We have requested Education Ministry to submit a list in this regard. Instructions have given already given to concern authorities to keep themselves prepared as soon as they get the list,” the minister told reporters after joining a discussion on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Thursday.

Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme of Directorate General of Health Services, Bangladesh Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and the Daily Samakal arranged the programme.

Zahid Maleque further said, “As soon as we get the list, our team will start the vaccination activities.”

The health minister said, “We were given eight places to vaccinate Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine cannot be given everywhere because special environment is required in this case. Where there is that system, we are giving the vaccine there now.”

He said, “We saw that students could not go to the centers we prepared. Though four or five more school students are coming in the vaccine center but it seems to be getting a little late. Now we have decided that our team will go to the schools in Dhaka where we have planned to vaccinate. It will speed up vaccination, we can give it the way we want it.”

The minister said, “Education Ministry will give a list of when we will go to which school. According to that list we will go to the school and offer vaccination. After finishing vaccination in one school, we will go to another school.”