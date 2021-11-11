Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway

The second phase of election to 835 union parishads began at 8am on Thursday.

Votes are casting through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 20 unions, while the rest are using traditional paper ballots.

The voting will continue till 4pm without any break in between.

More than 41,000 candidates, including 3,310 contenders for the post of chairman, are contesting in the countrywide UP election.

Some 28,747 candidates are contesting for the member posts and 9,161 women for the reserved seats in the UPs.

But 203 member candidates and 73 women candidates for reserved seats were elected unopposed in this phase.

After the completion of the second phase of voting, the third phase will start on November 28 in 1003 unions while the fourth phase on December 23 in 840 unions.