Bangladesh records 5 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Friday (November 12) registered five more coronavirus or Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With new fatalities, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 now stands at 27,912.

In addition, some 221 people were diagnosed with the virus during this period. Till date, the total number of infections in the country is recorded at 15 lakh 72 thousand 127 .

A press notification signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), revealed this information today.