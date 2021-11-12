Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday

US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a hotly awaited virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, US media reported, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Both CNN and Politico, citing unnamed sources, said the meeting was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated in recent weeks, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden took office in January, will hold virtual talks “soon.”

Asked about the meeting at a press briefing on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry said the two heads of state had “agreed to maintain frequent contact through multiple means.”

“At present, China and the US are in close communication over the specific arrangement for the leaders’ summit,” said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.