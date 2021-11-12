Covid-19’s epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Europe has once again become the epicenter of an epidemic that has prompted some governments to consider reintroducing unpopular Christmas lockdowns, sparking a debate over whether Quaid 19 Vaccines alone are enough to control it.

Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections worldwide and half of the latest deaths, the highest level since April last year when the virus first entered Italy, according to a Reuters report. Had happened

The latest uproar comes as successful vaccination campaigns have begun in the winter months and before the flu season.

About 65% of the population of the European Economic AreaEEA) – including the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein And Norway – two doses have been received, according to EU data, but have slowed in recent months.

Take-up is about 80% in southern European countries, but hesitation has prevented rollouts in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, leading to outbreaks of epidemics that could overwhelm healthcare.

Germany, France and the Netherlands are also facing an increase in infections, posing a challenge even to governments with high acceptance rates, and hope that vaccines are meant to return to normal.

Certainly, the number of hospital admissions and deaths is much lower than a year ago, and the country-wide changes in vaccine and booster use, as well as measures such as social distance, make it difficult for the whole region to draw conclusions. Are

‘Don’t take your eyes off the ball’

Virus experts and public health experts told Reuters that but a combination of low vaccination in some areas, lack of immunity among early vaccinators and understanding of masks and distance because of the government’s efforts in the summer. The relaxed restrictions are responsible for this.

“If there’s one thing to learn from this, it’s that you don’t take your eyes off the ball,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School in the UK.

The World Health Organization’s latest report from Saturday, November 7, shows that Europe, including Russia, was the only region with a 7% increase in cases, while other regions reported declining or stable trends.

Similarly, it has reported a 10% increase in deaths, while other regions have reported a decrease.

The dark side has been shaken by companies and governments, worried that a prolonged epidemic will derail a fragile economic recovery, especially as transatlantic flights resumed this week and borders reopened. ۔

In Germany, Christmas markets are reported to be canceled again in some cities, while the Netherlands may close theaters and cinemas, cancel large events and close cafes and restaurants first.

Scientists say most EU countries are taking extra shots for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, but spreading it to the maximum population and taking bullets in the arms of teenagers should be a priority to avoid measures such as lockdown.

“The real urgency is to expand the pool of vaccinated people as much as possible,” said Carlo Federico Parno, head of microbiology and immunology diagnosis at Bambino Gaso Hospital in Rome.

Also child protection

The EU’s drug regulator is reviewing the use of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Statistics justify actions.

German figures for the week of October 31 show that while relatively young people have the highest case load, those over the age of 60 are mostly hospitalized.

Hospital admission rates for children over the age of 60 are also much higher than those vaccinated.

In the past month, about 56% of Cowid 19 patients and 70% of intensive care patients in Dutch hospitals have not been vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said: “This (proliferation) will probably make the EU look at booster doses and say ‘we urgently need them’.”

Still struggling to raise the bar, Central and Eastern European governments have had to crack down.

Faced with its worst outbreak so far, Latvia, one of the EU’s least vaccinated countries, imposed a four-week lockdown in mid-October.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia have also tightened sanctions. The Czech cabinet will consider whether new measures are needed on Friday.

In Western Europe, Dutch experts have recommended a partial lockdown, the first in Western Europe since the summer.

In Germany, a draft law would allow measures such as mandatory face masks and social distance in public places to be implemented by next March.

It reported a record 50,196 new cases on Thursday, the fourth consecutive daily high.

Some are caught. The UK is relying on booster shots over the age of 50 to boost immunity, while pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement his “Plan B”, which includes mask mandates, vaccine passes and home visits. Includes work orders.

Virologists say vaccines are not the only silver bullet to defeat the epidemic in the long run.

Many point to Israel as an example of good practice: in addition to vaccinations, it has further strengthened the wearing of masks and introduced vaccine passports a few months ago after an increase in cases.

Antonella Viola, a professor of immunology at the University of Padua in Italy, said measures such as spacing, masks and vaccine mandates are necessary for indoor locations. “If one of these two things is missing, then we see the situation as we see it in many European countries these days.”