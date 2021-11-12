Indian national held in Sylhet

An Indian national was arrested at Haripur Bazar in the bordering upazila of Jaintapur in Sylhet early Thursday on the charge of trespassing into the Bangladesh territory.

The arrested was Alim Uddin, 45, son of Elias Ali of Barout village under Huzai police station in Nogaon district of the Indian state of Assam, said the police.

Jaintapur police officer-in-charge Golam Dastagir told New Age that a patrol team of the police arrested the Indian national at about 2:00am as he was suspiciously roaming around Haripur Bazar in Jaintapur.

‘The arrested could not show any legal document to visit Bangladesh, except a copy of his voter identity card issued by the Indian government,’ he said, adding that a case was filed against him on the charge of trespassing in the country.

Jaintapur police sub-inspector Kazi Shahed, also investigation officer in the case, told that the arrested was produced before the district judicial magistrate at noon and the court sent him to jail.

‘The arrested said that he entered the Bangladesh territory through Tamabil border but he could not explain why he entered Bangladesh,’ Shahed said.