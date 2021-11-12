Seminar on `USA Immigrant Visa Pending Case Holders Community from Bangladesh’ held in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A daylong immigration awareness seminar organized by “USA Immigrant Visa Pending Case Holders Community from Bangladesh” on their 5th anniversary occasion held on Friday 12 November 2021 at a hotel in Sylhet.

The president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce Mr. Abu Taher Md. Shueb was present as chief guest while senior journalist Mr. Al Azad, president of Sylhet District Press Club was attended as special guest.

The seminar was conducted by co-founder of “USA Immigrant Visa Pending Case Holders Community from Bangladesh” Mr. Minhaz Uddin. Moderator Mr. Torun Kumar Dor, Adviser Mr. Murshed Ahmed Choudhury, Admin Mr. Nazmul Haq were panellists at the seminar. Mr. Rtn Rassel Mahbub, Ms. Fateha Shirin, Mominul Haq Fahim, Mahbub Rezwan, Arafat Chowdhury, Mohi Chowdhury and Tajul Islam also exchanged their views on the seminar.

The panellists discussed how to avoid common mistakes on immigration processes and also suggested everyone to properly check the every steps of immigration processes to avoid any unnecessary delays on petition.

After a wonderful and robust question-answer session GMN International conducted a presentation on unskilled employment base immigration visa category EB-3.

Among others “USA Immigrant Visa Pending Case Holders Community from Bangladesh” members, intended immigrants, service holders and businessmen also attended the seminar.