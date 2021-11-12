UK records 40,375 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths

The UK has recorded 40,375 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures.

It compares to 42,408 cases and 195 deaths recorded on Thursday, and a week ago there were 34,029 cases and 193 deaths.

On average, cases have fallen slightly – down 6.5% on the week before – while deaths are down 8.9%.

Some 36,383 people received their first dose of a COVID vaccine on Thursday, meaning 50,491,701 have now had their first jab in the UK.

Another 22,485 had a second jab, taking the number of those fully vaccinated against coronavirus to 45,964,488 and 370,989 booster jabs were given.

Those vaccinated three times now stands at 11,823,643 – the equivalent to one in four of all double-jabbed people in the UK.