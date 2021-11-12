Don't Miss
Home / Lead News / UK records 40,375 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths

UK records 40,375 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths

The UK has recorded 40,375 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures.

It compares to 42,408 cases and 195 deaths recorded on Thursday, and a week ago there were 34,029 cases and 193 deaths.

On average, cases have fallen slightly – down 6.5% on the week before – while deaths are down 8.9%.

Some 36,383 people received their first dose of a COVID vaccine on Thursday, meaning 50,491,701 have now had their first jab in the UK.

Another 22,485 had a second jab, taking the number of those fully vaccinated against coronavirus to 45,964,488 and 370,989 booster jabs were given.

Those vaccinated three times now stands at 11,823,643 – the equivalent to one in four of all double-jabbed people in the UK.