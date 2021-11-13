Bangladesh beat Maldives after 18 years

Bangladesh bounce back in their second match in the ongoing Four Nations Invitational Tournament as they beat Maldives by 2-1 at Race Course International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

It was Bangladesh’s first win after 18-year against Maldives.

Jamal Bhuiyan and Topu Barman scored a goal each for Bangladesh.

Jamal scored the opening goal on 12 minutes with a tap-in following a throw-in from Rahmat Mia but Bangladesh conceded the equaliser on 33 minutes, with Ibrahim Aisam finding the net following a corner from Ali Ashfaq.

Later, Topu scored the winning goal from a spot-kick in the 87th minute.

Bangladesh, who started the campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Seychelles three days ago, are on top of the table with four points.

They will play their last round robin match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The top two teams will play the final on November 19.