Bangladesh reports 6 more die, 151 test positive in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 151 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

Earlier, on Friday, the country reported 221 fresh cases and five deaths from the coronavirus.

The country reported 1.11 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 13,569 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 101 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,918 people and infected 15,72,278 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,36,303 after another 192 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.71 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,918 fatalities, 12,176 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,669 in Chattogram, 2,047 in Rajshahi, 3,604 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,267 in Sylhet, 1,365 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.