Bangladesh to showcase Nakshikantha, Jamdani, jute goods at IITF in New Delhi

Different Bangladeshi products, especially the country’s traditional Nakshikantha, Jamdani Saree, Dhakai Moslin Saree, jute and wood carving crafts, would be displayed in the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2021 beginning tomorrow in New Delhi.

The fair is being held from November 14-27 at the revamped exhibition halls at Pragati Maidan in the city with the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat” to focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography of the country, fair sources said.

The fair was not held last year, the second time in the event’s inception in 1979, due to world-wide Covid-19 pandemic that created havoc across the globe.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will organize the fair on over 70,000 sqm area housed with new halls, which are part of international exhibition cum convention centre. As many as nine countries across the world including Bangladesh are being participated in the IITF-2021 with their products along with the local participants, who will showcase Indian traditional products from its different states beside other products.

LC Goyal, managing director of ITPO, told media that more than 3,000 exhibitors, state governments and central ministries will be participating in the fair, which provides a great platform for trade and industry for sourcing, findings buyers, business interactions, technology transfer opportunities and market access. India International Trade Fair (IITF) is one of the largest trade fairs across the world both in terms of exhibitors and visitors participation.

“The foreign participation will be low this year. Nine countries-Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Tunisia and Turkey- are taking part in the fair,” Goyal added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh high commission sources said that five Bangladeshi business houses have been enlisted through Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to participate in the fair this year with their products. They are- Bangladesh Folk Arts and Crafts Foundation, Pran Agro Limited, Adhunuika Jamdani and Three Piece, Adhunika and ZM Traders.

The products, which would be displayed in Bangladeshi stalls include Nakshikantha, Jamdani, Dhakai Moslin, Mirpur Katan, Rajshahi Silk, Boutique and all kinds of Sarees, jute products, wood carving crafts and drinks, snacks confectionary and culinary items.