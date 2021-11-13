Pakistan arrive in Dhaka for T20,Test series

To play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh, the Pakistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

This is Pakistan’s first Bangladesh tour for a bilateral series after 2015.

The Pakistani team took a direct flight to Dhaka from Dubai where they ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat in the hands of Australia in the semis. Before that defeat, they were playing wonderful cricket — winning five out of five matches.

The T20I series will begin on November 19 in Dhaka, while the other two matches will be played on November 20 and 22 at the same venue.

After that, both teams will travel to Chattogram where the first Test will begin on November 26. The teams will return to Dhaka to play the second Test which will begin on December 4.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to announce the squad for this series. It is expected that the board will bring some big changes to the squad.