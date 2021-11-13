PM Sheikh Hasina returns home Sunday ending 2-week foreign tour

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Sunday morning, wrapping up her two-week visit to the United Kingdoms and France.

She left the French capital, Paris, by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 4:20pm (local time) on Saturday. Bangladesh Ambassador to France Khandaker Mohammad Talha saw her off at De Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

She was given static guard of honour by 21 guards while walking through the red carpet before boarding on the plane.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00am on Sunday.

On October 31, the Prime Minister left Dhaka for Scotland on the foreign visit to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) at Glasgow in Scotland, and Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 in London and handover the first ‘Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy’ in Paris.

During the tour, Hasina had meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other heads of state or government.

Besides, she had meetings with UK’s Prince Charles, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Commonwealth Secretary General Particia Scotland, Bill Gates, as well as other important dignitaries from different organisations and business bodies.

The Prime Minister left Scotland for London on November 03 and then went to Paris on November 09.

In London, the Prime Minister inaugurated the “Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships” and Roadshow on November 4.

During her stay in Paris, she also attended the inaugural session of the 75th Founding anniversary of Unesco and the Paris Peace Forum.

Hasina joined three civic receptions accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community living in Scotland, London and Paris.