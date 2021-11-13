Print, electronic media editors discuss FIR with Cabinet secretary

A view- exchange meeting was held in the conference room of the Cabinet Division on Saturday with the participation of the editors of print and electronic media to decide the pragmatic steps for facing challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR).

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam presided over it, BSS reports.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary highlighted the importance of journalists as a bridge of mutual communication and cooperation between different countries of the world in tackling the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the release added.

He requested the journalists to highlight the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The editors assured the cabinet secretary that they are always ready to assist the government in meeting any challenge to this end.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director and Additional Secretary Md Abdul Mannan presented a power point related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Ziaul Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md Mokbul Hossain, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Former Information and Broadcasting Secretary Kamrun Nahar and Chief Information Officer Md Shahenur Mia also joined it.

Several editors including The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, The Financial Express Editor Shah Husain Imam and Ekattor TV Chief Editor and Managing Director Mozammel Haque were present, among others, on the occasion.