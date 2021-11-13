Sajeeb Wazed Joy gets ASOCIO Leadership Award

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been conferred with ‘ASOCIO Leadership Award-2021’ for his

contribution to bringing unprecedented change in the country’s ICT sector.

On behalf of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award today on the second day of World Congress on Information and Technology-2021 (WCIT-2021) in the capital, said a press release today.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO), an ICT federation organized by ICT associations representing from 24 economies throughout Asia Pacific, conferred the award on Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The then Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad received the award in 1997, then Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2004 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010.

On behalf of ASOCIO Chairman David Wong Nan Fay, immediate past chairman Bunrak Saraggananda handed over the award of this year.

ASOCIO former chairman Abdullah H. Kafi announced the award while Bangladesh Computer Samity President Shahid Munir was present, among others.

Computer Services Limited, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), Development of National ICT Infra Network for Bangladesh Government (info-sarker), Boighar and Jatiya Shasthaya Batayan received ASOCIO award in different categories.

Besides, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam were among the list of award winners.