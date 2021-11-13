UK records 38,351 new Covid cases and 157 deaths

The UK recorded 38,351 new Covid cases and 157 deaths on Saturday, according to official figures.

A further 145 deaths were announced in the UK yesterday along with 40,375 cases.

Meanwhile offering booster jabs to younger age groups could help cut Covid infection rates to low levels across the UK, a leading scientist has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson said data suggests a third jab gives significant protection, even against mild illness.

He said he saw “no reason” why younger age groups should not be offered boosters after priority groups.

He also said the UK was unlikely to get a “catastrophic winter wave” this Christmas.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that about one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, down from one in 50 the previous week.

One in 60 is the equivalent of about 925,400 people and is slightly below the proportion who were estimated to have coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January, suggesting infection levels are still high.

In Wales, about one in 45 people is estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, down from one in 40 the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, the figure is about one in 75 people, down from one in 65 the previous week.