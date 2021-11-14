Braintree Hotel judgement: Judge Kamrunnahar stripped of judicial power

Dhaka women and children tribunal judge who passed judgment on Braintree Hotel rape case has been stripped of judicial power.

The Supreme Court asked judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar to refrain from discharging judicial duties on Sunday.

Sources said her judicial power has been seized for passing an observation that police should not accept rape case after expiry of 72 hours into the incident.

The decision of the apex court came just a day after law minister Anisul Huq told journalists that he will send a letter to the Chief Justice seeking to put judge Kamrunnahar out of judicial duty.

The SC also sent a letter asking the authorities concerned to attach the judge to the law ministry.

On November 11, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 of Dhaka acquitted all the five accused of the rape charge.

The accused acquitted are Shafat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewellers co-owner Dilder Ahmed, Shafat’s friend Shadman Sakif, director of Regnum Group, Nayem Ashraf, an employee of E-Makers Event Management, Shafat’s driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

Two private university students were repeatedly raped at gunpoint at a birthday party from 9:00pm on March 28, 2017 to 10:00am the next day.

