Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 4 more lose lives, 223 get infected

Bangladesh recorded four more Covid-linked deaths and reported 223 fresh infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.14 per cent from Saturday’s 1.11 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,922 while the country’s caseload mounted to 15,72,501, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, one was a man and three were women.

Dhaka division logged three Covid-linked deaths today while Chattogram division reported one on Sunday, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.