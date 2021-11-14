Hasan offers wreath at Bangabandhu’s bust in London

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed a wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in London yesterday.

Awami League leader of the United Kingdom unit Afsar Sadek has set up the bust of Bangabandhu at his own initiative, said a release here today.

Hasan extended thanks to Sadek for setting up the bust in front of his own house.

The minister said Sadek faced many problems to set up the bust and even a case was lodged in this regard.

He (Sadek) has installed the bust after winning the case in the high court, he added.

“I would like to extend thanks and congratulations to Sadek. It is the manifestation of his respect and love for Bangabandhu and the Bangalees as well,” the minister said.

Later, he talked with eminent journalist, writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury over mobile phone and enquired about his health condition and treatment.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for early recovery of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.

Chowdhury also extended thanks to the minister.

Hasan is expected to return home on November 17.