Khaleda shifted to CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital.

“Khaleda Zia has been shifted to CCU of the hospital,” said her personal medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain without elaborating the reason.

On Saturday, Khaleda was readmitted to Evercare Hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.

The 76-year-old BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment, said Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Khaleda underwent some medical tests at the hospital.

It is for the third time that the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.

On October 12, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

She got back home on November 7 from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.

On October 25, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief’s physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

On April 27 last, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.