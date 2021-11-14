Next year’s SSC exams likely in May-June

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in May-June if the COVID situation remains normal, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

She said, “At present the country’s corona situation is under control. If the situation remains normal, the next year’s SSC exams will not be delayed. Hope that the exams will be held within May-June.”

The Minister came up with the announcement while visiting Motijheel Government Boys’ High School centre on Sunday morning as the long-waited SSC examinations began today across the country.

Generally, the SSC examinations take place in February. But next year it will be delayed due to matter of completion of syllabus, Dipu Moni added.