Recipes from across Bangladesh

Sofan

Ingredients

1 raw jackfruit

½ cup chopped onions

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chopped ginger

5-6 pieces green chilli

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

200g fried fish

Salt to taste

¼ cup oil

Method

Remove the peel from the raw jackfruit and chop finely. Heat the pan with oil and shallow fry the chopped onions, garlic, ginger and green chilli. After a while add all the powdered spices and salt. Add the fried fish and chopped jackfruit with little bit water. Cook for 10 minutes in medium flame. Serve with steaming rice.

Iramba

Ingredients

4 potatoes

4 okras

2 tomatoes

8-10 pieces green chillies

1 tsp dry fish powder

Salt to taste

Method

At first, boil the potatoes, okras, tomatoes and green chillies. Mash all the boiled vegetables. Add dry fish powder and salt. Serve with rice.

Gaanthong

Ingredients

500g rice flour

100g sugarcane jaggery

50g grated coconut

5-6 turmeric leaves

250ml water

Method

At first, mix water in the rice flour. Spread the mixture on the turmeric leaves. Mix sugarcane jaggery and grated coconut together and put them in the rice flour mixture. Fold the leaves and steam them for 10-12 minutes. Ready to serve.

Mundi

Ingredients

500g rice

2 tbsp dry fish powder

10-12 dry chillies

2 tbsp chopped coriander

¼ cup oil

Salt to taste

Method

Soak the rice in water for 2 days. After that strain the water and convert the rice into powder. Mix warm water in it. Put the rice mixture in the noodle maker. In another pan add oil and fry the dry chilli and dry fish powder. Mash the mixture. Add salt in it. Now to serve in a bowl put warm water and rice noodles together. Include dry fish mixture and chopped coriander in it.