Recipes from across Bangladesh

Sofan
Ingredients
1 raw jackfruit
½ cup chopped onions
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 tsp chopped ginger
5-6 pieces green chilli
1 tsp chilli powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp coriander powder
200g fried fish
Salt to taste
¼ cup oil
Method
Remove the peel from the raw jackfruit and chop finely. Heat the pan with oil and shallow fry the chopped onions, garlic, ginger and green chilli. After a while add all the powdered spices and salt. Add the fried fish and chopped jackfruit with little bit water. Cook for 10 minutes in medium flame. Serve with steaming rice.
Iramba
Ingredients
4 potatoes
4 okras
2 tomatoes
8-10 pieces green chillies
1 tsp dry fish powder
Salt to taste
Method
At first, boil the potatoes, okras, tomatoes and green chillies. Mash all the boiled vegetables. Add dry fish powder and salt. Serve with rice.
Gaanthong
Ingredients
500g rice flour
100g sugarcane jaggery
50g grated coconut
5-6 turmeric leaves
250ml water
Method
At first, mix water in the rice flour. Spread the mixture on the turmeric leaves. Mix sugarcane jaggery and grated coconut together and put them in the rice flour mixture. Fold the leaves and steam them for 10-12 minutes. Ready to serve.
Mundi
Ingredients
500g rice
2 tbsp dry fish powder
10-12 dry chillies
2 tbsp chopped coriander
¼ cup oil
Salt to taste
Method
Soak the rice in water for 2 days. After that strain the water and convert the rice into powder. Mix warm water in it. Put the rice mixture in the noodle maker. In another pan add oil and fry the dry chilli and dry fish powder. Mash the mixture. Add salt in it. Now to serve in a bowl put warm water and rice noodles together. Include dry fish mixture and chopped coriander in it.