She went for job, back in coffin from KSA

Exhausted about the battle of earning breads and money, Tuni Begum had dreams of happy life. She wanted prosperity and flew to Saudi Arabia seven months ago in search of her fate. Everything is buried now as her coffin had returned to the country. She was tortured to death by brokers, alleged her family members.

Family members of Tuni heard the death news of her in September and received the body after ending of a two-month legal battle to get the body. A flight carrying the body arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday night.

Tuni Begum was the daughter of Abdul Quddus, a resident of Rajendrapur village under Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.

Relatives of the deceased received the body from Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night and buried it at Rajendrapur village at noon.

Tuni’s brother Hannan Miah said, “Tuni went to Saudi Arabia for work on March 18. Hasan Miaha and Dulal Miah of neighboring Bijoyanagar upazila made a contract in exchange of Tk 3 lakh to send her Saudi Arabia.”

Hannan Miah further said his sister faced brutal torture after going there.

“On September 12, a Saudi Arabia expatriate woman made a phone call and said Tuni was murdered.”

Family members of Tuni alleged that Helal Miah of Sridharpur village in Bijoynagar upazila and Nur Miah, a Saudi Arabia expatriate from Jaluabad village, and Kamrul Miah of Gafurgaon village in Mymensingh took Tuni Begum to Saudi Arabia and brutally tortured her to death.

Tuni’s sister Saira Begum said they had to suffer a long hassle to return back the body of her sister. “The body of my sister was returned from Saudi Arabia on Saturday night with the help of Bangladesh Embassy, two months after the death.”

She claimed that her sister was murdered and demanded to bring the culprits under justice.

Saira Begum said that they have lodged a written complaint with Madhabpur Police Station.

The police station officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak said the authorities of Saudi Arabia will take legal steps in this regard as the incident took place in that country.

He further said they have nothing to do with it.