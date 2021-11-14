SSC, equivalent examinations begin

This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations began on Sunday across the country, which have been deferred due to coronavirus pandemic.

The exams are usually held in February.

Some 22,27,113 students are expected to take part in the one-and-a-half-hour SSC and equivalent exams started from 10am.

The morning shift examinations will end at 11:30am while the day shift will be held from 2pm-3:30pm. There will be no break between MCQ and written tests.

The number of candidates has increased by 1,79,334 with a growth rate of 8.76 per cent.

The examinations are being held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on a group basis.

Some 3,679 centers have been set up for the exams.

This year, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media will be monitored to prevent question paper leak. If any ID is suspected, law enforcers will monitor and take immediate action.