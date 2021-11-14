UK records 36,517 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths on Sunday

UK Covid 14 November. Cases, deaths, vaccinations, hospitalisations and testing data for today.
There were 980,626 tests reported on 11 November 2021. This shows a decrease of -1.0% compared to the previous 7 days.
Between 5 November 2021 and 11 November 2021, there have been 6,126,434 tests.
Cases
A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
36,517 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 14 November 2021.
Between 8 November 2021 and 14 November 2021, 262,419 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 6.0% compared to the previous 7 days.
Vaccinations
Vaccines are currently given in 2 doses, at least 21 days apart.
50,557,065 people had been given a first dose by the end of 13 November 2021.
46,009,463 people had been given a second dose by the end of 13 November 2021.
Healthcare
Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.
968 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 9 November 2021.
Between 3 November 2021 and 9 November 2021, 6,334 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -13.2% compared to the previous 7 days.
There were 8,652 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 11 November 2021.
Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.
There were 999 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 11 November 2021.
Deaths
There were 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 14 November 2021.
Between 8 November 2021 and 14 November 2021, there have been 1,093 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -6.9% compared to the previous 7 days.